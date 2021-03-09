Morgan Stanley Increases The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target to $250.00

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.44.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $228.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.03. The Boeing has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $244.08. The company has a market capitalization of $132.92 billion, a PE ratio of -28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 188.7% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

