Morgan Stanley Increases The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $332.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $304.00 to $332.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.43% from the company’s current price.

GS has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.18.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $330.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $114.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.03. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $340.10.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

