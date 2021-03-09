Morgan Stanley Increases Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Price Target to $87.00

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WLK. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.06.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Shares of WLK opened at $91.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.36 and its 200 day moving average is $75.21. Westlake Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $91.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Westlake Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lawrence E. Teel sold 33,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $2,908,725.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,700.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $87,461.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,006 shares in the company, valued at $87,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 73.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $431,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after acquiring an additional 26,287 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. 28.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.