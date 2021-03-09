Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $25,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.73.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $1.75 on Monday, hitting $82.62. The stock had a trading volume of 588,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,990,933. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $83.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.26. The company has a market capitalization of $149.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

