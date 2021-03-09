Morgan Stanley Raises Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Price Target to $67.00

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its price objective increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avis Budget Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.43.

NASDAQ CAR opened at $64.87 on Tuesday. Avis Budget Group has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $66.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 2.31.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $518,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,524.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Choi acquired 10,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.68 per share, with a total value of $556,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,176. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 34,335 shares of company stock worth $1,668,790 in the last three months. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth $1,738,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 192.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the third quarter valued at $6,264,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

