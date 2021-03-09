Morgan Stanley Raises JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target to $150.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.99.

JPM opened at $151.02 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $154.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 78.1% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 257,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.1% during the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 6,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 302,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.7% during the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

