Morgan Stanley Raises Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Price Target to $38.00

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) had its target price increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 58.40% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Personalis in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Personalis in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $23.99 on Monday. Personalis has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $53.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.26.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 27.53% and a negative net margin of 45.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Personalis will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard Chen sold 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $39,534.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,526.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $86,960.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,291 shares in the company, valued at $6,302,593.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,845 shares of company stock worth $236,259 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Personalis during the fourth quarter worth about $655,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Personalis during the fourth quarter worth about $2,881,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at about $451,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Personalis by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Finally, Parian Global Management LP raised its position in shares of Personalis by 344.4% in the fourth quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 199,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 154,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

