Morgan Stanley Raises Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Price Target to $26.00

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Shares of Repay stock opened at $22.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.53 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.05 and its 200-day moving average is $24.40. Repay has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Repay had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Repay will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Repay news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $490,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,138.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPAY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Repay by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Repay during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

