Morgan Stanley Raises Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Price Target to $26.00

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.24% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.
Shares of Repay stock opened at $22.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.53 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.05 and its 200-day moving average is $24.40. Repay has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61.
In other Repay news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $490,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,138.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPAY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Repay by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Repay during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.
Repay Company Profile
Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.
