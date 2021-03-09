Morgan Stanley Raises Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $420.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $390.00 to $420.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $439.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.04.

ZM opened at $337.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $395.34 and a 200 day moving average of $413.54. The company has a market cap of $96.51 billion, a PE ratio of 432.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $100.88 and a 12 month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total transaction of $28,187,965.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,245,522.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 319,750 shares of company stock valued at $120,583,656. 24.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

