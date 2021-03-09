Morgan Stanley Trims Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Target Price to $64.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its target price reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CAH. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.10.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

NYSE CAH opened at $54.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.89. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $39.05 and a 12-month high of $59.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.