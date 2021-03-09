Morpheus Labs (MITX) Price Reaches $0.0457 on Exchanges

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded up 26.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One Morpheus Labs token can now be bought for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a market capitalization of $19.25 million and $3.31 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded up 50.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00056686 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $423.72 or 0.00776549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00009259 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00027050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00065100 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00030075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003960 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Token Profile

MITX is a token. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 728,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,999,999 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io

