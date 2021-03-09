Morpheus.Network (MRPH) Market Capitalization Tops $100.74 Million

Morpheus.Network (CURRENCY:MRPH) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 9th. Morpheus.Network has a total market capitalization of $100.74 million and $2.80 million worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Morpheus.Network token can now be purchased for about $2.14 or 0.00003951 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Morpheus.Network has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00057026 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $423.29 or 0.00783234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00027010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00065885 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00030443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003851 BTC.

About Morpheus.Network

MRPH is a token. It launched on May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 tokens. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Morpheus.Network’s official message board is medium.com/@themorpheus . The official website for Morpheus.Network is morpheus.network . Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto

Buying and Selling Morpheus.Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus.Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus.Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Morpheus.Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

