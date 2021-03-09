MorphoSys (MOR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

MorphoSys (ETR: MOR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/3/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €129.00 ($151.76) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €129.00 ($151.76) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/18/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

MOR traded up €0.50 ($0.59) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €82.10 ($96.59). The stock had a trading volume of 203,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. MorphoSys AG has a 1-year low of €65.25 ($76.76) and a 1-year high of €125.20 ($147.29). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €92.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of €95.97.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

