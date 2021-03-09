Morse Asset Management Inc Acquires 1,205 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNV stock traded up $4.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.06. 52,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,085. The firm has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.36, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.08. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.18 and a fifty-two week high of $166.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

FNV has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. CIBC cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.64.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

