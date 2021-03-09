Morse Asset Management Inc Acquires 2,410 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. XPO Logistics comprises 1.5% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $5,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XPO. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.8% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 480.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $111.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.70.

XPO traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,378. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.84. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.07, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $128.57.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $3,182,737.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,904,331.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario A. Harik sold 30,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $3,628,619.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,363,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,162 shares of company stock valued at $10,805,362. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

