Morse Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,178 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.0% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 81.2% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in NVIDIA by 12.1% during the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 64,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,717,000 after acquiring an additional 6,943 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 83,393 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $45,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on NVDA. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $28.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $492.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,799,883. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $551.65 and a 200-day moving average of $533.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.90, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $180.68 and a 12-month high of $614.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

