Morse Asset Management Inc Has $3.29 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICE traded up $2.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.61. The company had a trading volume of 35,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,262. The company has a market capitalization of $65.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $119.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,221,334.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,549,173.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,012,400.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,567 shares in the company, valued at $23,290,676.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,429 shares of company stock worth $3,983,866 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ICE shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

