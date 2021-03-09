Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,100.00

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and last traded at GBX 1,065 ($13.91), with a volume of 13607 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,020 ($13.33).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of £565.22 million and a P/E ratio of 40.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 928.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 795.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.00.

In other Mortgage Advice Bureau news, insider Lucy Tilley bought 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 990 ($12.93) per share, for a total transaction of £297 ($388.03). Also, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 167 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 955 ($12.48) per share, with a total value of £1,594.85 ($2,083.68). Insiders acquired a total of 665 shares of company stock valued at $594,249 over the last ninety days.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile (LON:MAB1)

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

