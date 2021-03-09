Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,100.00

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and last traded at GBX 1,065 ($13.91), with a volume of 13607 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,020 ($13.33).
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.
The company has a market capitalization of £565.22 million and a P/E ratio of 40.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 928.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 795.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.00.
Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.
