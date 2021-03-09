MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) Trading 7.5% Higher

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) shares traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.93 and last traded at $3.72. 614,111 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 819,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.36.

MoSys Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOSY)

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for MoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.