MotaCoin (MOTA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2,519.00

MotaCoin (CURRENCY:MOTA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 9th. MotaCoin has a total market capitalization of $173,767.28 and $2,519.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MotaCoin has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar. One MotaCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MotaCoin alerts:

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About MotaCoin

MOTA is a coin. It launched on March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 67,208,021 coins and its circulating supply is 32,759,735 coins. MotaCoin’s official website is www.motacoin.net

MotaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MotaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MotaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MotaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MotaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MotaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.