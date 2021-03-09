Motus GI (MOTS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Motus GI stock opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. Motus GI has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.79.

In other Motus GI news, insider Larry N. Feinberg sold 59,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $112,318.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $814,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 934,763 shares of company stock worth $1,512,485 in the last three months. 18.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MOTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.17.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

