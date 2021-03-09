MovieBloc Price Up 30.9% This Week (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $25.70 million and $27.39 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MovieBloc coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 30.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00057331 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00009943 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.60 or 0.00796692 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00027388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00067866 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00031759 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

MovieBloc Coin Profile

MovieBloc (MBL) is a coin. It was first traded on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,391,639,033 coins. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

