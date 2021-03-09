MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.50% from the company’s current price.

MP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE MP traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.57. The stock had a trading volume of 33,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,972,422. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.41. MP Materials has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $51.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $2,004,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. JHL Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $1,529,345,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $962,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

