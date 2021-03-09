MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $37.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.86% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MP. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP stock opened at $38.09 on Tuesday. MP Materials has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $51.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.82.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.