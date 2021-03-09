Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) is ING Groep NV’s 9th Largest Position

ING Groep NV lessened its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,233,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 366,949 shares during the quarter. Mplx comprises about 2.0% of ING Groep NV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. ING Groep NV owned 0.41% of Mplx worth $91,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in Mplx by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 260,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 7,835 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Mplx by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,765,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $103,167,000 after buying an additional 52,480 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Mplx during the third quarter worth about $180,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx by 3,439.5% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 112,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $25.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.61. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $26.15.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mplx’s payout ratio is 118.53%.

MPLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Mplx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mplx from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Truist Financial upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

