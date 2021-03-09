MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Director John T. Ryan III Sells 1,677 Shares

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Director John T. Ryan III sold 1,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $275,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,078,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MSA stock opened at $163.78 on Tuesday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a twelve month low of $83.57 and a twelve month high of $172.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.11 and its 200-day moving average is $146.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 0.96.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.83%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSA. Zacks Investment Research raised MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

