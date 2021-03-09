mStable USD (MUSD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $401,686.00

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. In the last week, mStable USD has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One mStable USD token can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00001828 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $45.78 million and approximately $401,686.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,799.90 or 0.99896454 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00036893 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00012632 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00085812 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003724 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00010510 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 46,505,664 tokens. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

mStable USD Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

