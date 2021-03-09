mStable USD (MUSD) Price Reaches $0.99 on Exchanges

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $46.37 million and approximately $423,360.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable USD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001836 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53,876.58 or 0.99767852 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00036738 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00012510 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.45 or 0.00093419 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000256 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00009574 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 46,785,260 tokens. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

