MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $46.25

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$46.25 and traded as high as C$55.40. MTY Food Group shares last traded at C$53.58, with a volume of 140,073 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. CIBC lowered their target price on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on MTY Food Group from C$57.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$52.50.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$51.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$46.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.98. The stock has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.72.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

