Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Shares Gap Down to $230.00

Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 230 ($3.00), but opened at GBX 222 ($2.90). Mulberry Group shares last traded at GBX 222.80 ($2.91), with a volume of 3,438 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 765.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 232.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 200.64. The firm has a market cap of £142.79 million and a P/E ratio of -3.66.

About Mulberry Group (LON:MUL)

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells fashion accessories, clothing, and footwear in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company offers shoulder, satchel, tote, clutch, backpack, and mini and micro bags; and dresses, tops and knitwear, skirts and pants, and jackets and coats for women.

