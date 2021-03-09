Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.63.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MLLGF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Mullen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on Mullen Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mullen Group from $11.25 to $12.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Mullen Group stock opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $9.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.83.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.