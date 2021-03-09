Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTL. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price target (down from C$14.00) on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 target price on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Mullen Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.06.

Shares of MTL stock traded down C$0.11 on Tuesday, hitting C$11.68. 210,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.25. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of C$3.85 and a twelve month high of C$12.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 18.38.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

