Multiplier (MXX) Price Hits $0.43

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Multiplier has a market cap of $79.86 million and approximately $509,976.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multiplier token can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000793 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Multiplier has traded down 43.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $289.01 or 0.00532924 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00070487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00059498 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00077488 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $293.95 or 0.00542040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00076954 BTC.

Multiplier Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 410,728,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,614,291 tokens. The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance

Multiplier Token Trading

