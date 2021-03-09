Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Trading Up 11.3%

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) traded up 11.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.41 and last traded at $3.36. 3,044,198 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 3,257,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MBIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.44.

The company has a market capitalization of $219.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.57.

In related news, Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 100,000 shares of Mustang Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBIO. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 465.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 187,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 154,438 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mustang Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Mustang Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 253,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 136,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 488.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 858,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 712,834 shares during the last quarter. 25.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

