Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Trading Up 16%

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) shares were up 16% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.49 and last traded at $12.32. Approximately 153,196 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 241,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MYO shares. Sidoti boosted their target price on Myomo from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Roth Capital raised Myomo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Myomo in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Myomo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.42.

Get Myomo alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $56.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.68.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myomo by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 38,178 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Myomo in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myomo in the 4th quarter valued at $739,000. 4.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myomo Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and enhance functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.