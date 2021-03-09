Namecoin 1-Day Volume Tops $122,702.00 (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for about $1.51 or 0.00002780 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $22.18 million and approximately $122,702.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Namecoin has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,145.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $537.52 or 0.00992730 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $187.88 or 0.00346988 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00029213 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000870 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000103 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000285 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 65.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

