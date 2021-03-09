Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Stock Price Up 19.2%

Shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) rose 19.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.74 and last traded at $9.48. Approximately 35,813,824 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 33,889,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.73.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNDM. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.