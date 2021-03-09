Nano Trading Up 13.9% This Week (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $769.80 million and approximately $91.85 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nano has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $5.78 or 0.00010698 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,001.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,822.20 or 0.03374368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.21 or 0.00367040 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $535.43 or 0.00991512 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.54 or 0.00410258 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $187.36 or 0.00346953 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003658 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.13 or 0.00248386 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00022454 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.