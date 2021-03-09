NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NSTG. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

Shares of NSTG opened at $57.38 on Tuesday. NanoString Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $86.42. The company has a current ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.56 and a beta of 1.77.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 53.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $166,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,394.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total transaction of $103,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,028.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,729 shares of company stock valued at $2,707,658 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSTG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,450,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,670,000 after purchasing an additional 845,805 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,807,000 after buying an additional 443,800 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 850,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,995,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 6,163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 198,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194,839 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,193,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

