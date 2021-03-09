NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Trading Up 5.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) shares traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $70.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. NanoString Technologies traded as high as $64.96 and last traded at $60.33. 762,732 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 675,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.38.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NSTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total value of $1,808,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,064,897.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 8,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $519,908.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,729 shares of company stock valued at $2,707,658 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,811,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $10,193,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 207.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 78,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 53,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $6,357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -35.93 and a beta of 1.77.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%. Analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NSTG)

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

