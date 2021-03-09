NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Shares Up 9.3%

NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) shares shot up 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.59 and last traded at $3.51. 255,423 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 718,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NantHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $390.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.05.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that NantHealth, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NantHealth by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,405,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 59,891 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NantHealth by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 422,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $867,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $616,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NantHealth by 347.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 107,130 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NantHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:NH)

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company converging science and technology in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Canada. It provides NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software-as-a-service platforms, and connected care medical device interoperability solutions to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

