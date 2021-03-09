Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.75

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.75 and last traded at $34.62, with a volume of 1805 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.49.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $635.17 million, a PE ratio of 79.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.02.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,233,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $55,156,853.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,999,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,794,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $190,188.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSSC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 554.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 111.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. 48.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

