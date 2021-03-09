NaPoleonX (NPX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $916.00

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Over the last seven days, NaPoleonX has traded up 47.2% against the U.S. dollar. NaPoleonX has a market cap of $6.13 million and approximately $916.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NaPoleonX coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000449 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00057180 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $422.87 or 0.00784043 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00009551 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00027479 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00065802 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00030478 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

About NaPoleonX

NaPoleonX (CRYPTO:NPX) is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,330,000 coins. NaPoleonX’s official website is napoleonx.ai . NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai . The official message board for NaPoleonX is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai . The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX

According to CryptoCompare, “NapoleonX project is about sponsoring the launch of a series of Decentralized Autonomous Funds (DAFs). These vehicles will invest in 100% algorithmic solutions proposed by Napoleon Crypto. NapoleonX will benefit from 85% of all performance fees generated by the various DAFs and 100% of the performance on its participation in these vehicles. Napoleon Crypto will run a platform that will enable the design of algorithmic solutions on an open source scheme. It will act as an advisor to NapoleonX by regularly proposing new algorithms to launch new DAFs. NapoleonX will vote on the effectively launched DAFs. In exchange, Napoleon Crypto will benefit from 15% of all performance fees. “

Buying and Selling NaPoleonX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NaPoleonX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NaPoleonX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

