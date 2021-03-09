Nasdacoin (NSD) Market Cap Hits $148,416.34

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 9th. During the last week, Nasdacoin has traded up 79.3% against the dollar. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $148,416.34 and $480,830.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 23,865,540 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

