Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Up 6.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) traded up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $87.00 to $140.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Natera traded as high as $102.75 and last traded at $99.30. 1,284,698 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 896,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.27.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NTRA. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $159,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,433,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 78,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $8,653,546.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,529,947.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,505 shares of company stock worth $15,352,215 in the last 90 days. 9.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Natera by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Natera by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 15,626 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Natera by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.68. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.84 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natera Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

