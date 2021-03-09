National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.53

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.53 and last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 44351 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Australia Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; Corporate Functions and Other; and MLC Wealth segments.

