National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,511,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.94% of National Bank worth $49,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in National Bank by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,862,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in National Bank by 202.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in National Bank by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in National Bank by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in National Bank by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 675,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,719,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NBHC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of National Bank stock opened at $41.34 on Tuesday. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $42.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.21.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $81.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.43 million. National Bank had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 10.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

