National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG) Given a GBX 1,020 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG) has been assigned a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price target by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 928 ($12.12) price objective on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.67) price objective on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,005 ($13.13) target price on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on National Grid plc (NG.L) from GBX 1,062 ($13.88) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) target price on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,005.07 ($13.13).

Shares of LON:NG traded up GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 831.60 ($10.86). The company had a trading volume of 5,523,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,807. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 851.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 887.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63. National Grid plc has a one year low of GBX 789.13 ($10.31) and a one year high of GBX 1,054.20 ($13.77).

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

