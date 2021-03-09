National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.43.

NATI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

NASDAQ NATI opened at $42.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. National Instruments has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $47.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.37.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $367.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Instruments will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 82.44%.

In related news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $106,275.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,485.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in National Instruments by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in National Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

