Natural Resource Partners (NRP) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSE NRP traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.44. 8,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,921. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Natural Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $19.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.32%.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; aggregates and industrial minerals are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

